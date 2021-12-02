New ’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Coming to Discovery+ in December

90 Day Fiance fans who cannot get enough of the couples featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way have a new spinoff coming to Discovery+ to check out this weekend. 90 Day Journeys: The Other Way Couples debuts on Sunday, Dec. 5. The new series is targeted to fans who want to follow one specific couple at a time, instead of the show’s usual format that features multiple couple storylines per episode.

The Other Way Couples is billed as a “curated mini-series,” where each episode includes all scenes featuring a single couple. You can track the journey of one couple from the beginning without seeing scenes from another couple in between. The couples featured in the spinoff are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh;Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio; Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas; and Ariela Winberg and Biniyam Shibre.

In the main 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way series, the Americans in each couple marry partners in other countries, where they move to. At the title infers, that’s the opposite of the flagship 90 Day Fiance series, which shows foreign nationals meeting Americans and working on moving to the U.S. Slatten and Singh and Rathgeber and Villegas were featured in The Other Way‘s first season. Winberg and Shibre and Niedermeier and Rubio joined the show in Season 2.

TLC has used Discovery+ as a venue for several other 90 Day Fiance spinoffs featuring couples already introduced on the series. 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, The Other Way Strikes Back!, and 90 Day Journey all debuted when Discovery+ launched in January. 90 Day: The Single Life later debuted in February. Episodes of 90 Day Fiance, The Other Way, and other spinoffs are also available on Disney+.

The Discovery+ December line-up is jam-packed with other shows that should interest TLC, HGTV, and Discovery viewers. The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe is a new documentary series about LuLaRoe, produced with BuzzFeed Studios and journalist Stephanie McNeal, and including interviews with cult experts and sources who know how LuLaRoe works. There are also several new shows joining Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network banner, including The Johnnyswim Show, Family Dinner, Restoration Road with Clint Harp and The Established Home. The streaming platform will also have a new royal family documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, on Dec. 16.

