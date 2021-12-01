’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Breaks up After 4 Years of Marriage

90 Day Fiancé‘s Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño are calling it quits after four years of marriage. After initially meeting on Season 5 of the TLC reality show and tying the knot in 2017, Cormier told In Touch Monday she is “divorcing David,” saying she’s “endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship.”

Zermeño “completely” denies the accusations made by his estranged wife, which she also shared with fans on Instagram Live days before confirming the split and wiping her Instagram of photos of her ex. Cormier and Zermeño met on Facebook when the New Hampshire native was only 18 and the Spain native, 27, at the time, reached out to her about her musical career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moving to the U.S. to marry Cormier, the two got married in 2017 and soon relocated to Los Angeles for career opportunities after Zermeño initially struggled with small-town life on the show. Cormier also appeared on Season 17 of American Idol, placing in the top 14 before being eliminated. The two have mostly stayed out of the 90 Day drama but sparked split rumors in the past when Cormier was spotted without her wedding ring in February.

The singer shut down speculation in an interview with PEOPLE at the time. “It just gets annoying because, you know, people are constantly asking if we’re still together or, you know, checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring,” she said. “And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything.”

She continued, “And I also think it’s kind of a rude question to ask a married couple if they’re still married. I’m not going up to married people and asking if you’re still married.” Asked about her plans with Zermeño in the future, Cormier said at the time they “definitely” wanted to have kids, but she “just turned 22” and wasn’t “100% ready to be a full-time mom” while focusing on her career.