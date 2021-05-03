'90 Day Fiance' Couple Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

90 Day Fiance stars Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten tested positive for the coronavirus. The couple lives in India, where cases have surged in recent days. The country's Health Ministry has recorded over 18.7 million cases, second only to the U.S. India has also set record one-day totals. On Saturday, the county recorded over 400,000 new cases in just 4 hours.

"Thank you all for praying for us. Thank you all for hoping [the] best for us and for wishing us good health and stay safe," Singh, 32, and Slatten, 61, wrote in a post on their joint Instagram page on April 27. "Sorry to inform you all that we both are Covid positive. We are doing okay and hoping to recover asap. Love you all."

Singh and Slatten were featured in the first and second seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, in which the American in a couple chose to live abroad with their fiance instead of the fiance moving to the U.S. as in the main 90 Day Fiance series. Slatten lived in Palm Springs, California, and decided to move to India to live with Singh. In their story, Singh's family was not pleased with his decision because of Slatten's age and her inability to have children. The two called off their engagement in Season 2, but are still living together. It is not clear how Slatten kept her visa status, notes E! News. Fans speculated that they did get married off-camera when Slatten's daughter Christina referred to Singh as "Pops" on Instagram recently.

The TLC stars' positive test comes as India faces a growing crisis due to the COVID-19 surge there. On Saturday, 401,933 new cases were reported, a global single-day high. There was a slight drop in new cases on Sunday, with another 392,488 recorded, according to the Associated Press. The death toll stands at 215,542. Experts believe both the number of cases and the number of deaths are much higher.

The Indian government is trying to distribute the coronavirus vaccines, but only 1.5% of Indians have received both doses, even though all adults over 18 are allowed to get a vaccine. India has given over 156 million vaccine doses in a country with over 1.36 billion people. Some state governments have said they do not have enough vaccines.

Meanwhile, the U.S. will start restricting travel to India beginning Tuesday. Most foreign citizens who have been to India in the past two weeks will not be allowed into the U.S., according to a new proclamation President Joe Biden signed on Friday. There are some exceptions for legal permanent residents, close family members of U.S. citizens, and spouses. Biden cited CDC recommendations for the proclamation. The U.S. also began sending aid to India on Friday.