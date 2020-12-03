'90 Day Fiance' Spinoffs Heading to Discovery+ Streaming Platform

90 Day Fiancé fans are getting the gift of more drama for the holidays! The new streaming platform discovery+, debuting Jan. 4, 2021, will kick off with more than 50 original titles — four of which are new shows in the 90 Day family giving new insight and a look behind-the-scenes of TLC's popular reality franchise. "Our launch slate represents an ambitious start for discovery+, cementing our position as the leader in non-fiction, real life entertainment,' said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc. in a statement. "We can't wait for January 4, when we will give fans even more of the shows and stars they love. But we're even more excited to surpass expectations on streaming by mixing genres in new ways, digging even deeper in the documentary space and introducing fans to their new favorite personalities." Keep scrolling to learn all about the new 90 Day shows, available Jan. 4 on discovery+.

90 Day Bares All (Photo: TLC) Your favorite couples are getting ready to "bare it all" on 90 Day Bares All. The new discovery+ series, hosted by Shaun Robinson, is exposing the lies, secrets and moments that can't be shown on TV as your favorite 90 Day Fiancé cast members are put in the "hot seat," where they reveal pivotal new information and speak completely uncensored. "Exclusive content, must-see footage and all the stories behind 90 Day Fiancé!" the network promises. prevnext

90 Day Diaries Get an "intimate" inside look into the lives of your favorite 90 Day couples from their perspectives. In 90 Day Diaries, the cast members film their day-to-day lives without crew members or producers around. The new series will especially focus on the couples' relationships as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and what it means for their families. prevnext

90 Day Journey (Photo: TLC) Need to watch your favorite 90 Day Fiancé couple embark on their relationship journey from day one? Don't miss 90 Day Journey, the "ultimate collection" of stories for a superfan looking to relive their favorite moments. Each curated mini-series is made up of every single scene a couple has appeared in across each show in the 90 Day franchise, making it easy to catch up with the most beloved couples. prevnext

The Other Way Strikes Back! After the success of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Strikes Back!, discovery+ is debuting The Other Way Strikes Back!. Fans of The Other Way will get a different look at their favorite couples as they relive moments from their own season, addressing some of the most outrageous, cringe-worthy moments of their journey and clapping back at some of the social media responses and Pillow Talk commentary from the spinoff's second season. prevnext

Previous Spinoffs (Photo: TLC/YouTube) 90 Day Fiancé premiered in 2014 with the stories of couples trying to figure out if their cross-border romances are the real deal in the 90 days they have to get married under the K-1 fiancé visa. The show was a hit, and has spawned seven spinoffs that have already debuted on TLC: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which follows previous 90 Day Fiancé couples after their marriage; 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which chronicles long-distance couples who have not yet started the K-1 visa process; 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, a series that updates fans on past 90 Day Fiancé couples; 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, a show in which the American partner moves to their partner's home country instead of vice versa; 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, a show featuring previous cast members who react to an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After; The Family Chantel, chronicling the relationship of 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 cast members Pedro and Chantel and their families; and 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, a self-shot series following the lives of previous 90 Day Fiancé couples during the COVID-19 pandemic. prevnext

For Fans of 90 Day Fiance Fans of 90 Day Fiancé looking to branch out on discovery+ have two other TLC spinoffs to dive into on Jan. 4. Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health follows Randy Fenoli and Hayley Paige as they "stop at nothing" to help brides whose wedding dreams were "crushed" amid the COVID-19 pandemic still have their special day. Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit follows Dr. Sandra Lee as she shares "all the gory details" behind some of her most difficult pops. Witness "intimate excavation videos" of massive blackheads and cysts that will have to be seen to be believed. prevnext