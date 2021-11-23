’90 Day Fiance’ Star Discovers She’s Pregnant Just 1 Month After Breaking up With Husband

Congratulations are in order for Juliana Custodio. The 90 Day Fiancé star announced on Sunday that she is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend, whose name is Ben Obscura on Instagram, The 23-year-old reality star shared the exciting news just one month after she split from her now estranged husband, Michael Jessen.

Custodio shared the exciting news alongside a gallery of images of herself and her new man, writing that she is “so excited for our new adventure” as parents. The TLC star went on to gush about her love, sharing, “words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for make one of my biggest dream come true.” Calling herself “the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine,” Custodio added that she and her boyfriend “can’t wait to meet” their baby on the way.

Obscura also shared the news on his own account, where he wrote, “baby on the way! A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family!” He sweetly referred to their unborn child as “Babyzinho,” adding that he and Custodio “can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come!”

Custodio’s baby news comes just a little more than a month after she split from her ex-husband on the former couple’s two-year wedding anniversary. During their run on 90 Day Fiancé, Custodio moved to Connecticut after she met Jessen at a yacht party in Croatia. While they tied the knot, there was apparently trouble in their relationship, with the couple marking their two-year anniversary by sharing news of their split, with Jessen writing alongside a photo from their wedding, “today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last.” He called their marriage “a Covid-19 casualty,” explaining that their “situation” throughout the pandemic had “completely drained” him. He said that he “did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be.”

In her own post, Custodio confirmed that the pandemic was one factor in their split, but not the only one. Thanking Jessen for the “beautiful memories” with his family, she explained that she began to feel like a “maid” within their unit, adding that “the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different.” Amid the split and her pregnancy news, Custodio got ahead of any haters by concluding her Sunday announcement with, “Pls: if you have nothing good to say, please just leave.”