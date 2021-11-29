Everything Coming to Discovery+ in December 2021

Discovery+ has something for everyone this December! The streaming platform has a score of new and original programming debuting in December 2021 – from the Holiday Central hub’s seasonal programming to lifestyle content and true crime documentaries that will keep you guessing from start to finish.

Discovery+ subscribers can keep things festive with new series like Fruitcake Fraud and The Pioneer Woman’s Hometown: Holiday Themes or get into the kitchen with their favorite Food Network stars on My Dream Kitchen featuring Giada De Laurentiis and Carla Hall. Enjoy a new season of Home Town: Ben’s Workshop with Ben and Erin Napier and check in with Property Brothers star Drew Scott as he teams up with Ant Anstead for Drew’s Dream Car. Keep scrolling for a full schedule of new content coming to discovery+ in December 2021. For your free 7-day trial subscription, head to discovery+.

True Crime

– Fruitcake Fraud (Wednesday, Dec. 1): “Whether you are a fan or not, fruitcake usually invokes cheery images of Christmastime gatherings. But Corsicana, Texas –the town where the best, most scrumptious fruitcakes come from – was definitely not a happy place when it was discovered someone had extorted millions from the acclaimed Collin Street Bakery. How the crime was solved and the lavish lifestyle the culprits were living on the ill-begotten proceeds has people in Corsicana and plenty of others, including the FBI, still scratching their heads in amazement.”

–The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler (Friday, Dec. 3): “Since 1999, 51 mostly Black women have been found strangled across Chicago, their bodies dumped in garbage bins, alleyways, and abandoned buildings. All but one of the cases remain unsolved, leading many to believe there is a serial killer or killers targeting women in Chicago. Revealing the devastating emotional toll on families and the close-knit residents victimized by fear and loss, this three-part special also looks at these murders in the context of decades-long racism and neglect in Chicago’s south and west side communities. How could more than 51 women be strangled with seeming impunity over twenty years, yet their killer or killers are still at large to this day?”

–Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes (Sunday, Dec.12): “Three schoolgirl murders. Two killers hiding in plain sight. Six videotapes that horrify the world and lead to one of the most controversial murder trials in modern history: one that left a nation shamed, victims denied justice, and a serial killer roaming free in Canada today. Over the course of four parts, Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes follows the extraordinary twists and turns of the case and trial of glamour couple Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka, the ‘demonic duo of dark kink,’ who quickly became the most notorious killers in Canadian history.”

-Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster (Tuesday, Dec. 28): “A serial killer stalks Los Angeles in the 1970s, leaving bodies on display throughout the Hollywood Hillside. After a man named Kenneth Bianchi is arrested in 1979 on the suspicion of a double homicide in Bellingham, Washington, it doesn’t take long for Los Angeles investigators to connect the dots back to the serial killer they dubbed ‘The Hillside Strangler.’ But there’s a catch – through a series of explosive recorded interviews with various psychologists and psychiatrists, Bianchi claims that the perpetrator is NOT him; it’s actually his multiple personality ‘Steve’ – and that’s not all he has to say on the matter.”

Adventure

–Discovering David Dobrik (Tuesday, Dec. 14): “As a DACA DREAMer, David Dobrik has been unable to freely travel outside of the U.S., until now. With his green card in hand, the global adventures begin as David not only explores the world but also himself, his life, success, and friendships. In an all-new episode of Discovering David Dobrik, David and his friends dive head-first into the City of Gold, Dubai, one of the seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates. They race 100 mph F1 cars, Hang in Bugattis with the Dubai Police, and Jonah tries to ride a camel as they immerse themselves in the culture of Dubai.”

Lifestyle

–90 Day Journeys: The Other Way Couples (Sunday, Dec. 5): “The ultimate collection of 90 Day Fiancé stories for the 90 Day superfan. Each curated mini-series is made up of every single scene a beloved couple has appeared in across each show in the 90 Day Universe. Now, fans can watch each couples’ story from the very beginning, how and when they want to. New episodes include the romantic journeys of Jenny & Sumit, Kenny & Armando, Corey & Evelin and Ariela & Biniyam.”

–The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe (Monday, Dec. 13): “The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe will pull the curtain back on the multi-level marketing company and feature interviews with retailers, warehouse workers, designers and others whose lives were profoundly impacted by the organization. Through a partnership with BuzzFeed Studios and journalist Stephanie McNeal’s in-depth investigation, the film uncovers parts of the story that haven’t been heard before, including recent developments and first-hand accounts from sources who are speaking out for the first timeincluding authorities such as cult expert, Rick Ross, Cultish author Amanda Montell, and blogger Christina Hinks, who was one of the first to expose LuLaRoe’s inner workings.”

Home

–The Repair Shop (Wednesday, Dec. 15): “Nestled deep in the British countryside lies a workshop where broken, battered and beloved artifacts, antiques and curios are brought back to life. The ensemble of skilled and passionate craftspeople put the beauty back into their precious objects.”

–My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis (Saturday, Dec. 18): “Giada De Laurentiis grew up in a big Italian family where everything revolved around food, and as a professional chef, she has spent more than twenty years cooking in kitchens all over the world. Now, for the first time, the Food Network star, cookbook author and restaurateur has the opportunity to build her own kitchen from the ground up as she renovates the mid-century house in Los Angeles that she purchased for her forever home. But bringing this vision to reality is filled with unexpected twists and turns as bold design choices come to life, and construction delays and supply chain issues conspire to delay the culmination of this dream!”

–My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall (Saturday, Dec. 18): “Chef Carla Hall has lived in her Washington, D.C. home for over twenty years. She grew into adulthood and built her success in this house, and now she shares it with her husband, Matthew. Finally, she is rewarding herself by building the kitchen of her dreams, but like a tricky recipe, it’s not always as easy as it seems. Differing tastes from Matthew, having to move out during construction, endless delays, and a very lengthy renovation push the project, and Carla’s patience, to its limits. In the end, will the extended wait and costly frustrations be worth it? Will Carla get the chef’s kitchen she has dreamed of?”

–Home Town: Ben’s Workshop (Monday, Dec. 19): “Returning for its second season, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop stars master woodworker Ben Napier as he shares his expertise in craftsmanship and carpentry with celebrity guests who help him build iconic wood projects at his workshop in Laurel, Mississippi.”

Automotive

–Radford Returns (Saturday, Dec. 11): “Radford Returns follows a luxury sports car designer, a record-breaking master builder, and an F1 World Champion tasked with designing, building, and test driving the last gas-powered supercar for Lotus while simultaneously establishing their lives in California and building a world-class team around them. Ant Anstead, Jenson Button, Mark Stubbs and Roger Behle united to revive the Great British coach-building company Radford, inheriting a colorful celebrity past and impressive automotive legacy. Their job is to design and build highly sought-after automobiles for the world’s most historic brands and cater to a modern Radford customer.”

–Drew’s Dream Car (Saturday, Dec. 18): “Drew’s Dream Car with Ant Anstead will bring viewers along for the ride as Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott enlists the help of master mechanic Ant Anstead to design and build the custom car of his dreams. Inspired by Drew’s childhood fascination with classic 60s sports cars, the final build evolves into a true marriage of old and new as it looks to a greener future. Roles are reversed as Drew becomes the client whose dreams must be realized. With Ant’s guidance and expertise, and some creative input from the entire Scott family, Drew rolls up his sleeves to create his very own piece of motoring history.”

Paranormal & Unexplained

–Alaskan Killer Bigfoot (Tuesday, Dec. 7): “Seventy years ago, a murderous Bigfoot-like creature sent residents fleeing from Portlock, Alaska. Now, an expedition returns to the abandoned fishing village to reclaim the land and its resources from the terrifying beast locals call Nantinaq. The team’s 40-day sojourn in the icy Alaskan wilderness tests their mettle, their faith and their ability to survive.”

Food

-The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories (Saturday, Dec. 11): “Don’t miss this collection of three holiday gems with The Pioneer Woman herself including, ‘A Very Ice Cream Christmas,’ ‘Christmas Sleepover’ and ‘Christmas Magic at the Mercantile’ celebrating Christmas in Ree Drummond’s small town, Pawhuska, Oklahoma, through the lens of her store The Merc, The Boarding House and ice cream parlour, Charlie’s Sweet Shop, with some visits by family members along the way.”

Magnolia Network

–The Johnnyswim Show (Friday, Dec. 3): “After their fall tour gets postponed, the Johnnyswim fam has to figure out how to stay working and keep themselves engaged at home. Luckily, entertainment comes naturally to this bunch. And when all else fails, ridiculous antics prevail.”

–Family Dinner (Friday, Dec. 10): “Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.”

–Restoration Road with Clint Harp (Friday, Dec. 31): “Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.”

–The Established Home (Friday, Dec. 31: “Designer Jean Stoffer takes on some of her most ambitious projects to date around her hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan. She shares the inspiration behind her stunning designs, as well as the important role family plays in her life and business.”

Documentaries

-Great Balloon Bomb Invasion (Thursday, Dec. 2): “Many Americans were taught that the U.S. mainland was not attacked during WW2.But it was.Between 1944 and 1945, the Japanese launched more than 9,000 bomb-rigged balloons across the Pacific, resulting in tragic deaths in Oregon. These lethal ‘Fu-Go’ bombs reached as far east as Indiana and as far south as Texas…but only 300 have ever been found, leaving potentially thousands of deadly bombs scattered across the US.For the first time ever, an investigation is launched into the hidden history of this attack, with a high-tech hunt for the unexploded remnants.”

–Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers (Thursday, Dec. 16): “For the first time on television, more than a dozen members of the Royal Family offer their personal thoughts and reflections as they pay historic tribute to the extraordinary life of His Royal Highness Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. Filmed throughout his 100th year – before and after his death in April 2021 – this landmark portrait features only those who knew him best: his family and closest staff.”

-Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery (Thursday, Dec. 23): “After attracting investors to the tune of over $200 million dollars, the CEO of Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is found suddenly and mysteriously dead while on his honeymoon in India – leaving investors empty-handed. “