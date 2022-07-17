'90 Day Fiance' Fan-Favorite Opens up About 'Botched' Plastic Surgery

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa dos Santos Lima opened up about an alleged "botched" plastic surgery procedure on Instagram this weekend. Dos Santos Lima, 35, shared two graphic pictures with different procedures she claims went wrong. The former TLC star was married to Colt Johnson for one year and underwent dramatic makeovers after their divorce was finalized in April 2019.

"Today, I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery procedure I received that is botched," Dos Santos Lima began on Friday, alongside a photo of an IV in her arm. "Like so many other people in this situation, I've been scared and embarrassed to speak out. It's been over a year now since I've been botched." She said she didn't want to speak out before, but supermodel Linda Evangelista, who recently returned to the runway after she was "brutally disfigured" after a cosmetic procedure, inspired her to speak out.

On Saturday, Dos Santos Lima shared disturbing pictures she said were taken after an abdominoplasty, also known as a "tummy tuck." Dos Santos Lima wrote that her belly button was "removed and disposed" of without her consent. She underwent three more procedures to have it fixed, but they did not work. NM Brows and Lashes owner Nicte Medrano tried to help "through treatments, like fibroblast," but Dos Santos Lima said her belly button "isn't possible to be made."

90 Day Fiance fans were introduced to Johnson and Dos Santos Lima in the original show's sixth season. They met online and met for the first time in Mexico before visiting her native Brazil. They married in 2018 but split six months later. Their divorce was finalized in April 2019. In September 2020, Dos Santos Lima claimed TLC fired her because she took part in an online lingerie show.

In August 2019, Dos Santos Lima underwent a "dramatic beauty makeover," which involved Botox and lip injections. She also had procedures on her breasts and nose, and later a liposuction procedure. During her appearance on 90 Day Diaries in January 2021, her desire for another procedure on her breasts caused a rift with her then-boyfriend Eric.

"I'm a big fan of cosmetic procedures," Dos Santos Lima told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020. "Having the cosmetic surgery was something that I really wanted to do a long time ago." At the time, she said she was "not done" with plastic surgery. "My next goal is to get a tummy tuck and a Brazilian butt lift," she said. "Once we drink the wine of the plastic surgery, we start to find things that we can fix, we can change, you know? And once I tried [it], I don't want to stop."

Johnson called Dos Santos Lima out for her procedures and told Us Weekly she never expressed an interest in plastic surgery during their brief marriage. "I feel like every week there's a new surgery with her or something or another," Johnson said in January 2021. "I don't know if I have the last known look of Larissa Lima. Last time I saw her was the tell-all [episode] but, I mean, good for her. I hope she's happy. I hope she's happy finally."