’90 Day Fiance’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Claims Colt Johnson Is ‘Deadly Afraid’ of Mom Debbie

Living with Colt Johnson’s mom, Debbie, was starting to wear thin on Larissa Dos Santos Lima in Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Following a fight with Debbie over Larissa’s desire to redecorate the house, Larissa exploded on her husband, calling him a “p—y” who always sided with his mother over her.

“I feel upset because Colt doesn’t stay neutral, he stays on Debbie’s side,” she explained to the camera. “I’m not happy to live with Debbie, because I cant be Colt’s wife, because she is used to doing it for long years. So Debbie’s against me, and she likes to control everything.”

While Colt was taken aback at being called out by his wife, Larissa defended her use of the word, saying, “I called Colt a p—y, because in my point of view he has no voice. …He’s deadly afraid of his mother, for what I don’t know.”

Colt insisted that Larissa learn to get along and compromise with his mother, but the Brazil native claimed she was lied to about their living situation before moving to the U.S. to marry him.

“Before we got married, Colt promised me that living with Debbie would be temporary,” she confessed. “But now, I feel that we’re never going to have our own place, because Colt is 100 percent dependent on Debbie.”

Having just had domestic battery charges against her reduced following a dispute with Colt that allegedly turned violent, Larissa’s behavior had her husband worried that they were back on the downturn.

“Larissa is freaking out right now, and I’m worried, because she’s behaving the way she was before she got arrested,” he told the camera. “I don’t want anything bad to happen again, but I have no idea how to make Larissa happy. I tried everything. Just when I thought things were getting better, they got worse.”

Things were so bad even Debbie threatened to move out of the tense household.

“You guys don’t want me here,” Debbie said. “I’m too old. I can’t do this. It’s not worth it.”

In the end, the three weren’t able to work things out, with Colt and Larissa finalizing their divorce in April 2019.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC