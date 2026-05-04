‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Announces Exit From Show

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is saying goodbye to MomTok.

Leavitt announced that she will be exiting the Hulu reality show during her final performance in Chicago on Sunday, with Deadline confirming the departure via her representative.

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After making her debut on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives back in 2024, Leavitt has found success outside the show, competing on Dancing With the Stars Season 34 alongside pro Mark Ballas before going on to make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in a revival of Chicago that kicked off in February and received an extended run following record-breaking ticket sales. Ballas also joined Leavitt for a number of shows before the reality personality wrapped her Chicago run on Sunday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 2: Whitney Leavitt poses at a photo call for “Chicago” on Broadway at Open Jar Studios on April 2, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Leavitt will also make her film debut soon as the executive producer and star of All for Love (working title), a holiday rom-com from production company The Ninth House. The film, which also stars Cobra Kai alum Jesse Kove, follows podcast producer Winona (Leavitt), who partners with rugged renovator Luke (Kove) on a holiday dating app. While he’s the last guy she’d expect to fall for in real life, the two team up to transform her grandmother’s Christmas Eve venue and find a little holiday magic.

Leavitt’s exit from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives comes amid a controversial time for the show, which was confirmed in April to be resuming filming for Season 5 following an unexpected hiatus surrounding domestic violence investigations into Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

Amid the investigations from Hulu and Utah police into the alleged situation with Paul and Mortensen, a video of the domestic incident that resulted in Paul’s 2023 arrest was released, showing the reality personality throwing barstools at Mortensen while her daughter was in the room.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 2: Whitney Leavitt and Taylor Frankie Paul pose backstage at “Chicago” on Broadway at The Ambassador Theatre on February 2, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Following the release of the video, ABC announced that it had pulled Paul’s season of The Bachelorette, which was set to air just three days later.

“I have a lot of emotions about it and I’m still processing everything that’s happening,” Leavitt said of the situation in a March conversation with Interview. “but the safety of human beings, especially children, comes first. Always, period, the end.”

She continued, “I don’t want that to be tolerated. I don’t want that to be overlooked. It’s just so fresh. That’s all I have to say about that.”