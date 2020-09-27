✖

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima said she will no longer be on the TLC series, claiming she was let out of her contract because of a live stream she did for the adult website CamSoda. According to Lima, the decision was made the day before U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took the Brazil native into custody. She was arrested on Sept. 19, just as she and boyfriend Eric Nichols were preparing to move from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"I want to make a statement for you, I'm no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiance," Lima wrote in an Instagram statement. "Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me." She vowed to continue producing content on Instagram, OnlyFans, and YouTube. "Thank you for your understanding, love, and attention," she wrote to fans. In the caption, she called it her "final statement."

ICE reportedly took Lima into custody to check on her immigration status. "Larissa was taken into custody from ICE early this morning just as she was getting into a U-Haul truck with her boyfriend, Eric Nichols, while preparing to move to Colorado for a fresh new start," her representative told E! News. Lima was released a short time later. ICE told E! News the agency will "not be releasing information on the case at this time."

Days before she was arrested, Lima made her debut on CamSoda, where she stripped for fans to show off the results of her recent plastic surgeries. Lima reportedly spent almost $72,000 on surgeries to make her look like Kylie Jenner. Lima reportedly made over $100,000 for the hour-long show, sources told TMZ. It was reportedly earned 10 times the normal number of viewers CamSoda videos usually receive. It ranks as one of the top five most-watched videos in the site's history.

Some Instagram users suggested Lima staged the ICE arrest, but she quickly denied that. "People are taking advantage of my situation posting false information and making speculations. Since day one, my name has been on the blast. Daily, I receive threats of all kinds, even rape, and death, written in words that would make any sane person go insane," Lima wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "It appears to have become an obsession and even an occupation for some people to constantly post about me in the most degrading and abusive ways."