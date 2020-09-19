'90 Day Fiance' Alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima Arrested by ICE After Colorado Cam Show

✖

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Saturday. She was taken into custody when she and her boyfriend, Eric Nichols, were packing up their car to leave Las Vegas for a road trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado. They bought a home there, after selling their Las Vegas home. "Larissa's legal team is working meticulously on her release and clearing up this misunderstanding," Lima's representative told TMZ.

It is not clear why ICE arrested Lima, but her friend Carmen Nys said Lima was taken into custody in an Instagram Story update. Nichols joined Lima to find out what the reason for the arrest was. Lima has been arrested multiple times in the past, and her efforts to avoid deportation were at the center of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Lima published a post on Instagram just hours before her arrest, announcing her plans to share details of her life on YouTube, beginning on Sept. 30.

Earlier this week, Lima made headlines by showing off the results of her recent plastic surgeries in a live video on the adult site CamSoda. She spent almost $75,000 on procedures to make herself look similar to Kylie Jenner. "I can't wait to show off my new body to all of my fans on CamSoda," Lima said in a statement before she shared her video. "I feel more confident now than I ever feel in my life and I'm excited to show my fans just how comfortable I feel in my new skin on my CamSoda show!"

Las Vegas surgeon Dr. Lane Smith performed the procedures, removing 3 lbs. of fat from her hips and waist, which he then injected into her behind during a seven-hour procedure. She also underwent Botox, fillers, and laser facial treatments. She also had her breast size increased and a nose revision surgery.

Aside from her transformation, Lima has been chronicling her move to Colorado with Nichols. On Thursday, the couple said they finalized the sale of their Las Vegas home, and Lima shared a photo of the couple in front of a U-Haul truck on Friday. "Time to say goodbye Vegas," she wrote in the caption.

Lima, who was born in Brazil, first appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 6 with Las Vegas resident Colt Johnson. The two married in 2018, but the union only lasted six months before Johnson filed for divorce in January 2019. The two later appeared on Happily Ever After? separately.