’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reveals She Has 2 Children in Brazil

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is finally opening up about her life back in Brazil to husband Colt Johnson‘s mom, Debbie.

In a clip from Sunday’s all-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Larissa and Colt sit Debbie down for a talk the couple had been avoiding since she came to the U.S. from Brazil for their wedding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Debbie, I have something to say to you,” Larissa begins, to which Debbie asks, “OK, are you pregnant?”

Debbie never expected THIS! Tune in to a shocking new 1-hour #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/pIbsBGL4Cn — TLC Network (@TLC) May 26, 2019

“I have kids,” Larissa answers, causing Debbie to leave the table, clearly emotional.

“I need a drink,” Debbie tells the cameras of the revelation. “I am shocked, they haven’t told me anything about it. I am so angry with her because it’s our family, I need to know what’s going on. It was chicken s— of her to do that, I’m sorry, but it was.”

Returning to the table having collected herself, Debbie tells her son and daughter-in-law, “I’m a little disappointed that you guys didn’t tell me. It hurt me because no one had discussed it with me.”

“I always wanted to tell you, but it’s a complicated situation,” Larissa explains of keeping the news to herself. “In the beginning, we don’t get along. So, every time that I see the way that you take care of Colt [and] everything, I thought, ‘How I will explain to you that I have kids in Brazil?’ I was afraid. I love Colt, so what will his mother, that did everything for him, will think about it?’”

As Larissa continues as to her reasoning for keeping the news of her two children quiet for so long, it’s clear Debbie is coming to a better understanding.

“When Larissa told me the way she felt about me, I understood why she didn’t tell me about having children,” Debbie says to the camera. “She was scared and I don’t think she trusted anybody.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC