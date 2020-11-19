'90 Day Fiance' Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Splits From Boyfriend Eric Nichols Following Reconciliation

✖

After a reconciliation that played out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Larissa Dos Santos Lima revealed that she and boyfriend Eric Nichols have broken up again. The 90 Day Fiance franchise star confirmed in an Instagram note that things were officially over between her and Nichols.

"Since I started my presence on social media, I feel we have created a relationship of trust. Because of that I feel responsible to communicate to you when something important happens in my life," she began the note. "I'm no longer in a relationship. We decided to follow separate paths for now. We are different people who have grown apart seeking development and happiness. I hope you guys understand. This is a new chapter in my life and I'm excited to see what happens next."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larissa Santos Lima (@larissalimareal)

While many fans were shocked by the news, others previously noticed that Dos Santos Lima unfollowed Nichols on Instagram and deleted all their photos together. On Monday, Nichols shared a shirtless photo of himself promoting his OnlyFans page, further fueling the breakup rumors with the caption "Single N red-e 2 mingle."

The Brazil native and Nichols started dating in January 2019 amid her divorce from ex-husband Colt Johnson, to whom she was married from June 2018 to April 2019. After Dos Santos Lima and Nichols split the first time in September 2019, she told Us Weekly that she was "done with men and men trying to exploit [her]." But fans watched as the two reunited over the course of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

As Happily Ever After was wrapping up, Dos Santos Lima was taken into custody by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers. A representative told TMZ at the time that lawyers were "Working meticulously" on her release and "clearing up this misunderstanding" before she was ultimately let go and returned home to Colorado. However, she was reportedly "placed in removal proceedings" in accordance with the Immigration and Nationality Act, with a hearing scheduled for the future to determine if she will be deported from the United States.

Days after the arrest, Dos Santos Lima said she will no longer be on the TLC series, claiming she was let out of her contract because of a live stream she did for the adult website CamSoda. She said the decision was made the day before she was arrested in September.

"I want to make a statement for you, I'm no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiance," Lima wrote in an Instagram statement that has since been deleted. "Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me." She vowed to continue producing content on Instagram, OnlyFans, and YouTube. "Thank you for your understanding, love, and attention," she wrote to fans. In the caption, she called it her "final statement."