Jack Taylor Has Died

Jack Taylor, who starred in Conan the Barbarian and Count Dracula, has died. He was 99.

The veteran actor also known for appearing alongside icons like Marilyn Monroe died on May 12, as reported by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo. The Oregon native lived in Madrid’s Chamberí district for over six decades.

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Taylor portrayed a priest alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in John Milius’ Conan the Barbarian in 1982 and an antique book collector opposite Johnny Depp in Roman Polanski’s The Ninth Gate (1999). He also appeared in Ridley Scott’s 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992) and Milos Forman’s Goya’s Ghosts (2006).

In Spain, he acted in many films directed by Jesús Franco, including Succubis (1968) and Eugenia (1970), the Christopher Lee-starring Count Dracula (1970), Night of the Blood Monster (1970), Sex Charade (1972), The Vengeance of Doctor Mabuse (1972), Female Vampire (1973), Sexy Sisters (1977) and Voodoo Passion (1977).

MADRID, SPAIN – JANUARY 14: Actor Jack Taylor inaugurates the Dr Knox wax figure at the Madrid Wax Museum on January 14, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Born George Brown Randall on Oct. 21, 1926 in Oregon City, he spent a year in San Francisco then went to Los Angeles where he appeared with Marilyn Monroe on a 1953 episode of CBS’ The Jack Benny Program.

He drove to Mexico, learned the language and found work in films south of the border when he found Hollywood difficult. Some of his credits in Mexico include The Ivory Tower (1958), Nostradamus y el Destructor de Monstruos (1962) and two features with the masked superhero wrestler Neutrón.

He performed in the Mexican musical comedy La Pelirroja (The Redhead) in Madrid in 1961, afterward deciding to settle in Spain. In 1963, he played on of Julius Caesar’s slaved in Cleopatra (1963).

Other credits to Talyor’s name included Robert Siodmak’s Custer of the West (1967), The Mummy’s Revenge (1975), Pieces (1982), Monte Hellman’s The Iguana (1988), Wax (2014) and Buffet Libre (2025).