‘The Simpsons’ Voice Actor Dead at 66: RIP to Benoit Rousseau

Legendary voiceover actor Benoit Rousseau, known for his work on The Simpsons and Austin Powers, has died. He was 66.

Rousseau’s death was confirmed in an obituary announcement in Montreal. No details surrounding his death have been shared, but it was previously reported that Rousseau had been battling cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor, who dubbed The Simpsons characters Lenny, Duffman, Grandpa Simpson and Mr. Burns in the French Canadian version of the beloved animated series, was also known for dubbing the voice of Mike Myers in the French-language version of the Austin Powers film franchise.

Following Rousseau’s death, the Union des Artistes shared a tribute to the late performer on social media. “We learned with sadness the death of actor, stuntman, set director, adaptor and musician Benoit Rousseau,” the post, translated from the original French, reads. “Known by the general public for dubbing the voices of Nicolas Cage and Dwayne Johnson among others in cinema, and more especially in Quebec of the voices of Mr. Burns and Abraham Simpson in The Simpsons series, on which he worked for over 30 years.”

The statement continued, “Our deepest thoughts go out to his relatives, family and his colleagues.”

Rousseau’s voice can be heard in the French Canadian versions of beloved Disney hits, including Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), Finding Nemo (2003), and The Incredibles (2004).

Rousseau also voiced the characters Tom Banachek and Jetfire in the French Canadian versions of Transformers (2007) and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009), and can be heard in the dubbed versions of Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

Rousseau also worked in front of the camera in numerous Canadian projects, acting in Trois fois rien, Lâcher prise and Avant le crash.

He is survived by his wife, Johanne Léveillé, and the Rousseau and Léveillé families.