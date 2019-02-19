’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reveals ‘Mature’ New Boyfriend

Larissa Dos Santos Lima has a new boyfriend a month after ex Colt Johnson filed for divorce from the 90 DayFiancé star.

The TLC personality, 32, has yet to introduce her new man totally, but hinted to fans as to his identity on her Instagram Story during a Q+A session this weekend.

In addition to being Italian with blue eyes “like Sinatra,” the new guy is 26 years old “but more mature than 40,” she told fans.

Dos Santos Lima shared a photo of her new paramour with an emoji over his face, but said she wasn’t sure if she’d be telling her followers his real identity anytime soon.

“Did you remember what happened before?” she wrote, alluding to her romance with Johnson, which played out on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé.

The new guy is also “very private and not into social media,” she added, “Plus [he] is handsome, so I’ll try to keep him out of the public eyes for a while.”

“I feel at peace. I thought that be [sic] a happy was a dead cream. Now I see how much is important kiss and hugs [sic],” she wrote of her “dream” of a man whom she said brought her Valentine’s Day flowers.

Dos Santos Lima’s relationship with her estranged husband began on social media, but got serious when the Brazilian and Las Vegas natives met in Mexico, getting engaged just a few days later.

Coming to the U.S. on a K-1 visa, Dos Santos Lima and Johnson were in for a tough awakening, however, as TLC fans watched them attempt to acclimate to living with Johnson’s mom in the Las Vegas desert.

After filming ended, things got even more tumultuous for the duo, with Dos Santos Lima being arrested three different times. In January, she was charged with first-degree domestic battery after a fight between her and Johnson played out on social media, prompting a call to police, who noted at the time that Johnson “had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied.” Dos Santos Lima’s wounds were determined to be self-inflicted.

The day she was arrested, Johnson filed for divorce from his wife of just a few months, and Dos Santos Lima has since filed a request for spousal support to the tune of $1,000 a month of her ex.

Photo credit: Instagram/Larissa Dos Santos Lima