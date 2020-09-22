'90 Day Fiance's Larissa Dos Santos Lima's ICE Arrest Could Result in Deportation

✖

Larissa Dos Santos Lima's weekend arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement could lead to her deportation, according to documents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security obtained by TMZ Tuesday. After being arrested Saturday and released on her own recognizance, the 90 Day Fiancé star has reportedly been "placed in removal proceedings" in accordance with the Immigration and Nationality Act, with a hearing scheduled for the future to determine if she will be deported from the U.S.

Lima, who moved from her native Brazil to Las Vegas in 2018 to marry Colt Johnson in what would be a short-lived marriage chronicled on TLC, was arrested at boyfriend Eric Nichols home in Las Vegas as they were getting ready to move to Colorado. Lima's friend, Carmen Nys, broke the news to her followers that the reality star was taken into ICE custody during an Instagram Story update, but said at the time she had "no clue" why.

The same day, she was released, sharing on Instagram at the time, "Hi everyone, I'm out. Thank you, Eric, everyone. The agents and the whole people from ICE are very nice so I am good to go," Lima said in the video message, adding in the caption. "Thank you everyone for all the prayers." Her representatives told TMZ at the time agents were simply checking her immigration status.

This isn't Lima's first legal scare since coming to the U.S., having been arrested on domestic violence charges three times before she and Johnson divorced in January 2019. While the charges in her first two arrests were dismissed, in the third case, Lima took a plea deal, agreeing to domestic violence classes and community service that resulted in the the charges being decreased to simple disorderly conduct.

Lima made headlines last week for her highly-publicized debut on adult site CamSode, where she showed off the results of her recent $75,000 plastic surgery makeover. Included in the procedures she underwent were liposuction of her hips and waist, the fat from which was then injected into her butt, according to CamSoda. Also this year, she underwent a breast augmentation to take her from a 34A to a 34DD as well as a nose revision surgery to give her smaller features.

"This is going to be my birthday gift to myself!" she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. "This surgery is not just about beauty, but also for my self-esteem. My stomach muscle wall will be repaired. For years I have been making myself suffer with bad eating habits to get skinny, then skinnier, and my stomach never showed it."