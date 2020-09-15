'90 Day Fiance' Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Undergoes $72K in Plastic Surgery to Look Like Kylie Jenner

✖

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is showing off her new figure and face after reportedly undergoing nearly $75,000 worth of plastic surgeries this year designed to give her a Kylie Jenner-esque look. The 90 Day Fiancé star teased a full look at her new body on the adult site CamSoda, where she performed in a lingerie and thong Monday in her debut on the site.

"I can’t wait to show off my new body to all of my fans on CamSoda," Lima said in a statement ahead of her performance. "I feel more confident now than I ever feel in my life and I'm excited to show my fans just how comfortable I feel in my new skin on my CamSoda show!"

Lima underwent liposuction at the hands of Las Vegas' Dr. Lane Smith to remove 3 lbs. of fat from her hips and waist, which was then injected into her booty during a seven-hour surgery, according to CamSoda. She also underwent a variety of Botox, fillers and laser facials that cost in total about $22,000. In her first surgery back in February, Lima had Smith increase her breast size from a 34A to a 34DD and underwent a nose revision surgery to give her smaller features. Overall, the reality star's surgeries cost $50,000, bringing her total makeover to a cost of about $72,000.

Lima has been open about her surgeries on social media, revealing last month that she has also undergone surgery in August to repair a separation of the abdomen muscles caused by pregnancy. "This is going to be my birthday gift to myself!" she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time, according to The Ashley. "This surgery is not just about beauty, but also for my self-esteem. My stomach muscle wall will be repaired. For years I have been making myself suffer with bad eating habits to get skinny, then skinnier, and my stomach never showed it."

She added that she had no intention of lying about how she underwent her makeover. "I am not going to lie, nor will I sugarcoat about my upcoming surgery," she continued. "Looking back, I believe I’m the first cast member to be so open to discuss my procedures, but I understand why others have not. I am not afraid or embarrassed to be honest what I do with my body."