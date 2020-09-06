'90 Day Fiance': Deavan Clegg Goes on Defensive After Sharing Photo of Boyfriend and Son in Matching Outfits

✖

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg had no time for Instagram haters after she shared a photo of son Taeyang and her boyfriend Christopher "Topher" Park wearing matching plaid shirts during a trip. Clegg recently moved back to the U.S. following her breakup with Jihoon Lee, who lives in South Korea. The couple is parents to Taeyang, 16 months, and Clegg also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla.

On Thursday, Clegg shared a photo of Taeyang and Park wearing matching plaid button-up shirts and jeans during a visit to Wrightwood, California. Before she shut off the comments for the photo, Clegg told her followers she was tired of people "attacking her" for dating someone new, reports InTouch Weekly. "You don't know what happened behind closed doors," Clegg, 23, wrote in the post, which has since been deleted.

Clegg said she was "blocked" on social media and sent photos of Taeyang to Lee, only to receive no response. "I'm sick of being blamed when I'm the one trying to co-parent," Clegg said, adding that she was told multiple times to "just pretend it never happened because that’s what this certain person wants." She said she paid for everything in South Korea, including hospital bills. She is supporting her son "with no help," she wrote.

"You guys don't know the half of it," Clegg told fans. She and Drascilla are "healing," she said, and teased a "tell-all." According to Clegg, "Something bad happened that can never be forgiven" and she cannot contact "the other person" involved. "I’m done, I'm sick of the lies. I'm sick of pretending it’s OK. I'm done," she wrote.

Lee, 29, appeared to reference Clegg's allegations in an Instagram Story post. He said he "always wants to see" his son. "You don’t [know] how I feel, I don’t want to speak English anymore. Will you stop this childish social media fight?" he wrote.

Last month, Lee and Clegg confirmed they broke up. Clegg said there was a "horrible reason" for returning to the U.S., and the "truth will come out eventually." As for Lee, he recently wrote that he wants Clegg and her new boyfriend to "be happy," adding, "We are living our own life, that’s our future. So just keep watching. Just keep [supporting] [me] getting [a] better life." The former couple first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Seasons 1 and 2. They now appear on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.