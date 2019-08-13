’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee Reveal Baby in First Look Photo

Four months after welcoming their first child together, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee have shared the first photos of their first child together, son Taeyang Scuti Lee Clegg, whom they welcomed into the world on April 11. The little boy joins Clegg’s 3-year-old daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship.

The couple shared the photos, one showing Taeyang swaddled and wearing a bonnet and another showing the baby boy resting peacefully on a shaggy throw, on Monday following the newest episode of the TLC series, which finally showed the moment Clegg went into labor.

“Our beautiful Taeyang Scuti Lee I am so blessed to have you in my life. Mommy loves you so much,” Clegg captioned the gallery. “I’m so happy I can finally show you to the world our amazing miracle you are so loved by mommy , daddy, and sissy.”

“This is a photo of the first time I was able to finally hold you,” Clegg wrote in a second post. “I had to have emergency c section at 36 weeks 2 weeks early from the original scheduled c section, when you came out you had pop two holes in your lungs from screaming to loud.”

“It was a very difficult time for me I was all alone at the hospital for five days but I had you, I spent my entire hospital stay in a wheel chair next to your NICU bed holding your hand I didn’t sleep I just wanted to be near you to the point where nurses were begging me to rest,” she added. “You are my everything I love you so much.”

Speaking to Us Weekly, the couple expressed their excitement at their family’s newest addition, though Lee admitted that he was a bit apprehensive being a first-time father.

“I’m very happy. I have no skills because I am a first-time father, but I will learn,” he told the outlet. “I hope to become the best father I can be. I’m nervous but I know I will be the best father.”

The couple welcomed Taeyang in April in what Clegg described as “one of the scariest, most rewarding experiences of my life.” She added that “him being in the NICU was the most difficult experience I had to face in my life.”

After meeting through a dating app and speaking with one another every day for three months, according to Reality TV World, Lee, from South Korea, boarded a plane and traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, where Clegg lives. The couple were intimate with one another the first night that they were together, citing their “strong connection,” and after taking six pregnancy tests, they discovered on the day that Lee was set to travel back home that they were expecting. After that, they began making plans for Clegg to travel to South Korea.

While the couple shared photos from their maternity photoshoot, they otherwise remained relatively mum when it came to their pregnancy, with Clegg telling fans on Instagram she “wanted viewers to be introduced to him when he appeared on TV.”