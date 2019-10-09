’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee ‘Heartbroken’ After Suffering Miscarriage

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are “heartbroken,” having experienced a miscarriage of their second child together. The newlywed revealed the tragic news on Instagram Wednesday after news of her pregnancy leaked last month from a private Facebook group for Americans living in Korea.

“A lot of people have been asking if I am pregnant. I haven’t address this head on yet,” Clegg wrote alongside a photo of an ultrasound. “I want to first start off by saying, thank you so much for your support and love. With heavy hearts we have to announce sad news. Last Monday we did end up losing our baby. We are heart broken and focusing on healing.”

She went on to apologize for keeping the information private for so long, writing, “I want to apologize for not telling anyone sooner. But we needed this time to heal as a family.”

“A lot of people go through this, and we feel for so many people and wish everyone who has suffered through this same situation happiness and healing,” the TLC personality said in closing. “We are healing and doing better, and want to thank everyone for your support during this very difficult time.”

The couple’s 90 Day Fiancé co-stars were quick to offer help and prayers in such a difficult time, with Darcey Silva writing, “I’m so sorry for your love! Sending prayers,” and Larissa Dos Santos Lima commenting, “My prayers are with you guys!!!”

Paul Staehle, whose wife Karine experienced a miscarriage as well recently, commented, “Me and [Karine] both understand your pain we endured it twice its a nightmare. Reach out to [Karine] any time your in our thoughts and prayers. I think karine would love to talk to you she is still healing.”

Kalani Faagata thanked Clegg for being so candid about her feelings surrounding the miscarriage, as she hopes it would help to diminish the stigma around talking about miscarriages.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, Deavan,” she worte. “Thank you for being open about this — too many women suffer alone and that should never be the case. Sending love and prayers to you and your family.”

After a screenshot of the private Facebook message in which Clegg was asking for advice surrounding Korean healthcare for expectant mothers leaked to several blogs, Clegg took to Instagram to address the rumors.

“I was in a private Facebook group that is based in Korea with only Korean-based people so it’s sad to see my personal stuff being leaked when it’s a group I went to for advice on life in Korea. Just shows you can’t even trust people even if it’s not even in your home country,” she wrote in a since-deleted message on Instagram, captured by blogger John Yates.

She continued, “Please, out of respect, stop messaging me and asking me. I’m not going to speak about it. I trusted this group and it was my safe space for a long time. I know the person who did it and it saddens me that they did this. But I’m leaving it at that. I need time and I haven’t even told family because of how early it is, so stop messaging me about this topic.”

