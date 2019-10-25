’90 Day Fiance’ Star Deavan Clegg Claims Move to South Korea Was Escape From ‘Dangerous’ Relative With Kidnapping Plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way‘s Deavan Clegg is revealing the real reason she moved from the U.S. to South Korea to be with husband Jihoon Lee, explaining there was more at play than immigration issues in her decision to pack up daughter Drascilla and move halfway across the world while pregnant with their son Taeyang. Following the Tell-All special at the end of the season, Clegg took to Instagram to reveal some truly shocking family details that pushed her to South Korea.

“I was waiting for the tell-all, but they never showed it,” the reality personality wrote on her Story in response to fans asking why she was give up everything when Lee could “realistically move to America at anytime.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have decided to move to Korea so I could be a stay at home mom and raise the children,” she wrote, adding ominously, “This wasn’t an option in America until Jihoon could learn English. As well, I was in danger.”

Clegg then detailed how the U.S. became a “very unsafe” place for her due to a relative’s fixation on her: “This family member tried to kidnap me and steal my car while I was pregnant,” she claimed.

“My family member is a dangerous person,” the mother-of-two continued. “So I’ll be in Korea for a long time. Because for some reason they keep letting her out of jail.”

The TLC personality hasn’t had an easy time of it, revealing earlier this month that they had experienced a miscarriage of their second child together.

“I haven’t address this head on yet. I want to first start off by saying, thank you so much for your support and love,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sonogram. “With heavy hearts we have to announce sad news. Last Monday we did end up losing our baby. We are heart broken and focusing on healing. I want to apologize for not telling anyone sooner. But we needed this time to heal as a family.”

“A lot of people go through this,and we feel for so many people and wish everyone who has suffered through this same situation happiness and healing,” she continued. “We are healing and doing better, and want to thank everyone for your support during this very difficult time.”

Photo credit: TLC