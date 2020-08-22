'90 Day Fiance' Star Deavan Clegg Admits Moving Back to US for 'Horrible Reason,' Ex Confirms Breakup

✖

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg moved back to the U.S. for a "horrible reason," she revealed in an Instagram post. Her husband and co-star, Jihoon Lee, later confirmed the couple broke up. Clegg moved to South Korea to live with Lee and their 16-month-old daughter Taeyang, as well as her daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla.

Clegg said there was a "horrible reason" for leaving South Korea and said the "truth will come out eventually." She also lashed out at fans who uncovered the identity of Drascilla's father. "This isn't a game. You guys did me in, you win … Thanks for leaking who Drascilla’s [biological father] is," Clegg, 23, wrote in an Instagram Story post captured by blogger John Yates, reports InTouch Weekly. "I'm done, you guys win. Thanks a lot there is a reason I have a life-long protective order … Shutting down comments. You all really believe everything you see on TV. You guys don't know the truth or half of it. Have fun with your dumb show."

Clegg hinted that there is more yet to be revealed about the breakup of her marriage to Lee. "What happened … the scars I'm trying to repair, the damage that was done," she wrote. "Truth will come out eventually." Clegg had been trying to keep the identity of Drascilla's father out of the public eye for as long as she has been a TLC star, but she did reveal she was in an "abusive relationship" with the man in an April YouTube video. She got full custody of their daughter after the breakup.

On Saturday, Lee went on Instagram Live, where he confirmed the two have broken up, reports InTouch. He could not go into details because the new season of The Other Way is still being filmed though. "They will be happy and I need to be happy. Just, I will live my own life," Lee said, referring to the children. "If you lost [a] lover, boy [or] girl. So sad, but you can start again." Lee said he was now "free" and the couple is "living our own life." He told fans to keep watching the show and asked for their continued support and prayers. Fans asked what he plans to do about custody of Taeyang, and he said he might do yearly visits.

Lee and Clegg appeared on the first and second seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, in which American partner chooses to move to the country their spouse lives in. They are now seen in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5, which has documented the couple's struggles in South Korea. New episodes air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.