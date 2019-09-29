’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Couple Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee Expecting Second Child

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are expecting their section child. Clegg, who married Lee in the most recent episode of the series, spilled the beans on a Facebook group for Korean residents that went public. The 22-year-old from Salt Lake City confirmed she wrote the post in an Instagram Story.

“So I am currently pregnant and do not have health insurance in Korea and I don’t know where to start or what to do,” Clegg wrote in a message she thought would only be seen by members of the Facebook group, reports Reality TV World. “I just found out my insurance is not international… I’m also unaware of how much it would cost to have a child here. And I’m starting to think I should go back to my home country because of this.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clegg later took to her Instagram Story, where she confirmed she wrote the message and expressed disappointment that the message was made public.

“I was in a private Facebook group that is based in Korea with only Korean based people so it’s sad to see my personal stuff being leaked when it’s a group I went to for advice on life in Korea,” Clegg wrote. “Just shows you can’t even trust people even if it’s not even in your home country.”

In another Instagram comment, Clegg asked fans to stop asking her about the pregnancy because she has no plans to speak about it.

“Please out of respect stop messaging me and asking me I’m not going to speak about it. I trusted this group and it was my safe place for a long time,” she wrote. “I need time and I haven’t even told family because of how early it is so stop messaging me about this topic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deavan Clegg | Reality Tv (@deavanclegg) on Sep 24, 2019 at 8:37pm PDT

Clegg and Lee, 29, now live in South Korea. They met on a dating app, and she became pregnant with thier first child during Lee’s first visit to the U.S. She later decided to move to South Korea to marry him, taking their child Taeyang with her when he was only 2 months old. Clegg also learned Lee had a criminal past and was in debt at the time of their marriage. He has no savings, and they had to spend their first months together at his parents home.

Clegg also has a 3-year-old daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship. Clegg revealed on Instagram that Drascilla’s father was “abusive” to her and she is still recovering.

“People are messaging and commenting asking where Drascilla Bio father is,” she wrote in an Isntagram Story earlier this month, reports Reality TV World. “This is a sensitive subject and I would appreciate it, if everyone would stop… I escaped a very abusive relationship, and I am recovering from it. So please stop asking. It will be addressed later.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC