'9-1-1': Fox Just Revealed What's Filling Its Monday Time Slot

Fox has revealed its fall lineup, including what will be taking the place of its former top-rated series, 9-1-1. In a strike-proof move, the network will be airing only animated and unscripted series in the fall, and while 9-1-1 wouldn't have even aired in the fall on Fox due to moving to ABC, it is still going to be quite the change not seeing it on the schedule, and a Gordon Ramsay series is taking the 118's place.

Season 8 of Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares will be taking 9-1-1's former time slot on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET beginning Monday, September 25. The series features restaurant makeovers as the chef visits struggling businesses across the country and spends a week trying to help turn it into a success. Between health code violations, staffing issues, menu errors, and nightmare kitchen conditions, Ramsay is their last hope.

Kitchen Nightmares will then be followed by the second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which will once again put a group of celebrities through some ruthless and grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process as they are pushed to the limit. Mondays are going to be a lot different without 9-1-1, but it does seem like Fox is keeping the theme of emergencies and a lot of action, so at least there is that, even if it isn't the 118 getting called to a shark attack in the street.

Having no 9-1-1 on Fox is going to be something that fans will have to get used to, especially once the scripted content comes back. Luckily the series will still be airing, just on ABC, which will be something else to get used to. However, it is better than having it canceled altogether, plus, it will be in the company of some pretty good procedurals and franchises, which may even give the series more legroom to really breathe. While a 9-1-1 and Lone Star crossover may not happen, at least for now, the bright side is that both shows are coming back next season, even if it may not be on the same network.

Make sure to tune in to the new season of Kitchen Nightmares on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET only on Fox. It may not be 9-1-1, but it will surely include some interesting emergencies.