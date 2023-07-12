Fox's Fall 2023 TV Schedule Released

It's been a long time coming, but Fox has finally revealed its fall lineup for the 2023-24 broadcast season and, with it, premiere dates as well. Amidst the writers' strike and possible actors' strike, the network has decided to ditch its original scripted content, at least for now, in favor of unscripted series and animated favorites.

Among those is new animated series Krapopolis, which will be premiering after an NFL doubleheader before settling into its regular time slot on the Animation Domination block on Sundays. Unscripted favorites returning this fall include Name That Tune, Hell's Kitchen, and The Masked Singer, as well as LEGO Masters and plenty more. Take a look below to see what shows will be coming to Fox for the fall 2023 schedule.