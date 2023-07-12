Fox Sets New Show's Premiere in Post-NFL Time Slot

After a very long wait, Fox has released its fall schedule, and a new series has taken the post-NFL spot for its premiere. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new animated series Krapopolis from creator Dan Harmon will be kicking off Fox's animation slate this fall with a pretty big gig. The series is set to have a two-episode premiere on September 24, following an NFL doubleheader at 8 p.m. ET. Krapopolis will then settle into its regular time slot beginning Sunday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET, following The Simpsons.

Krapopolis centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters trying to run an ancient city without killing each other, and although it won't be premiering until September, Fox has already renewed it through Season 3, which is saying a lot. Not only is the network giving the animated series a post-NFL premiere slot, but an additional two seasons before it even has premiered, and it means that Fox is putting a lot of confidence in it.

Considering creator Dan Harmon is responsible for shows such as Rick & Morty, HarmonQuest, and Community and is attached to a lot of other series, both animated and live-action, Krapopolis has some big shoes to fill. It seems like the series is already doing well, and it hasn't even premiered yet. Hopefully, Fox doesn't regret its decision to renew it for Seasons 2 and 3, but with Harmon attached to it, it will be hard to not live up to other shows.

Meanwhile, the rest of Fox's fall schedule includes entirely unscripted or animated series in a strike-proof move. With the ongoing writers' strike that has no end in sight and the possible actors' strike looming, it seems to be the new normal as networks prepare to hold off their scripted series for midseason or even later. Since the Animation Guild is separate, there shouldn't be any need to worry about any delays for Krapopolis or the others since Fox seems confident enough to announce a premiere date.

Don't miss the series premiere of Krapopolis following the NFL doubleheader on Sunday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET, and then catch it in its regular time slot beginning the following week on Sunday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET only on Fox, where it will officially join the network's fan-favorite Animation Domination block.