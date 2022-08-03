Travis Scott to Headline Las Vegas Residency Nearly a Year After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott will headline a Las Vegas residency, almost a year after 10 people died during a crowd rush at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021. The "Sicko Mode" rapper's Road to Utopia show will start on Sept. 17 at Resorts World Las Vegas' Zouk Nightclub. Scott, 31, will perform a mix of familiar hits and new material.

The limited residency will only include seven shows, with just two scheduled so far, reports PEOPLE. The first is set for Sept. 17, with the second scheduled for Oct. 15. Tickets are already on sale for the September show at the Zouk Group website. The show promises to be "a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience," according to a press release.

"Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster," Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li said in a statement Monday, reports Page Six. "His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas."

The news follows Scott's first music festival appearance since the Astroworld tragedy. He joined Future onstage at Rolling Loud in Miami to perform "Hold That Heat." Scott also performed his tracks "Goosebumps" and "No Bystanders." In May, Scott performed publicly for the first time at E11Even Miami during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. He also performed at a private Oscars party in March.

Scott was set to perform at the Day N Vegas festival in Nevada, which was scheduled for Sept. 2-4. However, the entire festival was canceled in early July due to a "combination of logistics, timing and production issues," organizers said. SZA and J. Cole were the other headlining acts. If the festival happened, it would have been Scott's first headlining festival appearance since Astroworld 2021.

The Astroworld crowd rush tragedy happened on Nov. 5, 2021. Eight people died the night of the concert, while two others died in the hospital days later. The cause of death for all 10 was ruled accidental compressive asphyxiation. Scott offered to pay for the victims' funerals, but some family members declined. The lawsuits against Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the festival's organization were folded into one civil case representing almost 2,800 victims.

In a December interview with Charlamagne tha God, Scott said he didn't know fans were injured after his concert. He insisted he never heard signs from the crowd that would have led to him stopping the performance. "It's so crazy because I'm that artist too – anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show," Scott said. "You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective – call and response. I just didn't hear that."

In March, Scott launched Project HEAL, several charity initiatives that include $1 million pledged to scholarships for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. When announcing the project, Scott said he has "been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community" since Astroworld. "Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change," the rapper continued. "This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."