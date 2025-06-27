Trixie Mattel Drops New Pride Single ‘Gay HBO Max Song’

Trixie Mattel is celebrating some of the biggest moments in queer pop culture with a new track for Pride month.

The drag superstar/DJ teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max for her new bop “Gay HBO Max Song,” released Friday, just in time for a weekend of Pride celebrations.

The song, which was designed as a tribute to the “creativity, passion, and unwavering connection” of HBO Max fans, showcases some of the pop culture soundbites from the streamer’s shows that have been embraced by the queer community.

“Look, as gay people, we live and breathe pop culture. So, making this track using timeless clips from some of TV’s most iconic moments felt like the perfect way to celebrate PRIDE,” Trixie said in a statement. “This is a gay person’s brain on HBO Max. Now go put on a blonde wig, click play, and dance.”

Included in the new track are more recent meme-able lines like Jennifer Coolidge’s viral Season 2 White Lotus moment (“These gays, they’re trying to murder me!”) and Cassie Howard’s Euphoria crashout (“I have never, ever been happier!”).

There are plenty of enduring throwback pop culture moments mixed in the track as well, including Sex and the City character Lexy’s condemnation of modern-day New York (“No one’s fun anymore. Whatever happened to fun? I’m so bored I could die!”) and Hannah from Girls accusing Elijah of putting on a “fruity little voice” after coming out.

Trixie even gives herself a shoutout with a reference to her own HBO Max show, Trixie Motel. “Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come,” her friend and collaborator Katya Zamolodchikova says, as Trixie responds with a simple, “Oh.”

You can listen to “Gay HBO Max Song” above.