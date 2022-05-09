Travis Scott Returns to Performing Six Months After His Astroworld Concert Left 10 People Dead

✖

Months after the disastrous Astroworld festival, Travis Scott has returned to the stage. Page Six reported that Scott gave his first public performance since the tragedy, which left 10 people dead in November. He performed at E11even's Miami Grand Prix celebration on Saturday night.

Based on Page Six's account of the celebration, Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, had a great time. Before he took to the stage at the megaclub, he threw a wad of cash into the crowd. The rapper was also holding a bottle of Don Julio 1942 as he spoke to the partygoers to get them hyped up. Scott said, "Everybody owes me a shot. We need every stripper to report to the f–ing stage right now. We need every bottle reported to this motherf–in' floor."

Scott proceeded to perform his track "Antidote" and made the crowd go wild. He also performed some of his other songs including "Goosebumps," "Highest in the Room," "SICKOMODE," and "Pick Up the Phone." A source told Page Six about the performance, "The crowd was singing every word to his songs." His performance didn't begin until late in the night, starting at 3:30 a.m. and ending 45 minutes later.

While this was the first time that Scott performed a public set, he has taken to private stages on a couple of occasions in recent months. In April, he performed a private set at a Bootsy Bellows Coachella afterparty. Back in March, he performed at a private party that was being held amidst Oscars season. All of these performances come after the deadly Astroworld festival, which took place in November. The incident left 10 individuals dead, including a victim who was 9 years old. Since then, the rapper has faced multiple lawsuits and has kept a low profile. Following the ordeal, he also pledged to cover funeral costs for all of the victims.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," Scott said in a statement about the incident. "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support."