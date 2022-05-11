Travis Scott Plots Major Awards Show Performance in Wake of Astroworld Tragedy

✖

Travis Scott will perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday. The "Sicko Mode" rapper on Monday was confirmed among the list of performers set to take the stage at the annual show. The performance will mark Scott's first awards show performance and first televised performance since the Astroworld festival tragedy in November that left 10 dead and hundreds injured.

Scott will take the stage for his comeback performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the awards show is being hosted. The remix of his song "Goosebumps" is nominated for top dance/electronic song. Scott joins a list of previously announced performers including Morgan Wallen, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell, and Silk Sonic. The Tuesday announcement also added Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, and Miranda Lambert to that list. Beck G will make her performance debut at the award show from the Xfinity stage, with Sheeran, who is nominated for nine awards, set to perform from Belfast, North Ireland, where he's in the midst of his + – = ÷ x stadium tour. Lambert and King, meanwhile, will take the stage and perform their duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," which is nominated for top rock song. The song previously won video of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in March. Lambert is also nominated for top country female artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Although the Sunday night event will mark Scott's return performance to the awards show scene, it will not be his first performance since the Astroworld tragedy. Earlier in May, the rapper gave his first public performance when he took the stage at E11even's Miami Grand Prix celebration. Scott performed his track "Antidote," as well as "Goosebumps," "Highest in the Room," "SICKOMODE," and "Pick Up the Phone." He is set to perform at the upcoming Primavera Sound festival, which kicks off June 2 and runs through Nov. 13. In the immediate aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Scott was removed from the 2022 Coachella headliners list. He also canceled several shows.

Along with launching his safety project and multi-tier initiative HEAL in response to the tragedy, Scott has been busy adjusting to life as a father of two. He and girlfriend Kylie Jenner welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in February. The little one, whose name has not been revealed, joins the couple's 4-year-old daughter Stormi. Fans can catch Scott's Billboard Music Awards performance on Sunday. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.