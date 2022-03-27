Travis Scott Performs at A-List Party Amid Astroworld Tragedy’s Fallout

Travis Scott may be in the midst of issues tied to the Astroworld tragedy, but he’s still taking to the stage for Oscars weekend. TMZ reported that Scott performed in front of an A-list audience on Saturday night at a home in Bel Air. This marks the first time that he has performed since the Astroworld tragedy occurred in November.

Scott appeared to have a great time as he rapped and acted as a DJ during the event. TMZ noted that his performance, which took place during a private Oscars party, didn’t last too long. The party itself was star-studded, with the outlet reporting that Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus and Serena Williams, Kaia Gerber, and, coincidentally enough, Tyga (Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner was previously in a relationship with Tyga) all attending. Although, Jenner herself did not show up to the event.

The situation concerning the Astroworld tragedy is an ongoing one. In November, ten individuals died in the Houston incident. At the time, Scott faced a great deal of scrutiny as he appeared to continue to perform despite the fact that there were medical emergencies taking place. Since then, Scott has been involved in numerous lawsuits related to the tragedy, including one in which he is being sued for $2 billion. The rapper released a statement shortly after the incident took place in which he said that he was thinking of all of those who were affected.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” his statement read. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

About a month after the tragedy took place, Scott took part in an interview with Charlamagne tha God. During the discussion, Scot said that he did not realize the full extent of what happened until much later. He also addressed criticism about him continuing to perform, saying, “Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective – call and response. I just didn’t hear that.”