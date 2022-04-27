Travis Scott to Return to Festival Stage for First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy

✖

Travis Scott will return to the festival stage in June for the first time since 10 people were killed and dozens injured during a crowd rush at his 2021 Astroworld Festival performance. The rapper was announced Wednesday as a headliner for the Primavera Sound festival, a large multi-destination event that kicks off in Barcelona and then travels to Porto, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Santigo and Buenos Aires.

Scott will headline in the three South American cities, according to lineup posters released by the festival, which kicks off June 2 and runs through Nov. 13. These shows are being produced in part by Live Nation, which has come under fire for also producing the deadly Astroworld Festival. The "Sicko Mode" rapper was previously set to headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, but was removed from the lineup in December amid the fallout from Astroworld. Scott was also replaced as a headliner at Day N Vegas in November by Post Malone.

All 10 victims of the Astroworld tragedy were ruled to have died due to "compression asphyxia" when a crowd surge broke out at the festival. Concertgoers who died due to their injuries were Mirza Danish Baig, 27, Rodolfo Angel Pena, 23, Madison Alexis Dubiski, 23, Franco Cesar Patino, 21, Jacob E. Jurine, 20, John W. Hilgert, 14, Axel Beltsasar Acosta Avila, 21, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Bharti Shahani, 22, and Ezra Blount, 9.

"It wasn't until minutes before the press conference that I figured out exactly what happened," Scott told Charlamagne tha God in an interview after the tragedy. "Even after the show, you're just kind of hearing things, but I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference. And even at that moment you're like, 'Wait, what?'"

Scott also denied hearing any indication from the crowd that people were being hurt, saying, "Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective call and response. I just didn't hear that."