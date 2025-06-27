JoJo Siwa Postpones Tour, Cancels Major Pride Concert Appearance

JoJo Siwa has cancelled a major appearance and postponed her U.S. tour—and several fans are speculating it’s because of her alleged new relationship.

The news comes after she broke things off with her girlfriend Kath Ebbs two months ago, and was later spotted up close with her male Celebrity Big Brother co-star Chris Hughes just two months ago.

Now, Siwa has cancelled her appearance at major LGBTQ+ festival Backlot Bash in Chicago and postponed her U.S. tour.

“I’ve got some news that breaks my heart to share… my US tour has to be postponed. I promise I’ll be back before you know it to perform for all the beautiful people in the US!… Announcements will be coming soon, including some Europe shows!:),” her website says. “Thank you so much for your understanding and support. I can’t wait to see you all soon! To my Dream Guest VIPs, my team will be reaching out to you individually to plan something special.”

The relationship status of Siwa and Hughes is still unclear, as Siwa previously identified as a lesbian and said her relationship with Hughes was platonic, but has now posted photos of her and Hughes holding hands with the caption “the one thing that can make everything better.”

The Sun reported a rumor that the two have fallen head over heels for each other, and Siwa is moving to the UK to be with him.

‘I'm going back to the closet to find Jojo Siwa & bring her back out’ MILEY 😭 pic.twitter.com/QIP8BlJAOH — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) June 8, 2025

It’s a move that caused Miley Cyrus to publicly shade her during this year’s WorldPride 2025, where Cyrus said, “Enjoy coming out of the closet if this Pride is the time for you… I’m going back to the closet to find Jojo Siwa & bring her back out.”

Siwa took the joke in stride though, posting on her Instagram that she’d reached out to Cyrus (who she said is “my day 1” and one of her biggest inspirations) light-heartedly about it, and the Hannah Montana star replied “All love, always.”