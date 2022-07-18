Motley Crue's Vince Neil 'Looks Healthy' and 'Sounds Good' According to Metal Singer Following On-Stage Injury

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil got a good review from Disturbed frontman David Dairman, who believes the 91-year-old rocker is "sounding good" and "looking healthy" based on recent videos he has seen. Neil, Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, and Mick Mars are now on their Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Although the tour has gone well, Neil broke four ribs after taking a fall during a performance with his own band last year.

"Proud of [Neil]. Videos I've seen of the stadium tour have been great," Dairman wrote on Sunday. "Sounding good, looking healthy. Good for you brother. Keep knocking 'em dead."

Dairman is clearly a big fan of Neil's, as he defended the singer earlier this month after footage of the teleprompter Neil used during Motley Crue's St. Louis show leaked. "All you parasitic vultures pretending to be journalists who broke the 'big story' that Vince Neil/[Motley Crue] uses a teleprompter on stage should really find a new line of work," Dairman wrote on July 7. "SO F—ING WHAT? Most artists with extensive catalogs do. Leave the guy alone FFS."

Neil has been widely criticized by fans for his vocal performances during the stadium tour, but he has not missed any shows. Last year, he admitted to an audience at an Iowa music festival that he's lost his voice after he struggled to perform Motley Crue classics. He also forgot the lyrics to The Beatles' "Helter Skelter." "Hey guys, I'm sorry guys, it's been a long time playing, my f—ing voice is gone," he told the crowd. "We love ya, hopefully, see you next time."

In October 2021, Neil fell from the stage during a Tennessee music festival and was hospitalized. He fell four feet onto a concrete floor, breaking four ribs. After the accident, Motley Crue assured fans that Neil's injury would not force another delay of the Stadium Tour. It was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020 but was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The European leg of the tour is scheduled for 2023.

The only member of Motley Crue to miss shows from the tour is Lee, who told the audience during their Atlanta show in June he would perform against his doctor's orders. He said he broke four ribs. Tommy Clufetos filled in for Lee for a couple of weeks until he could perform again. The Stadium Tour is scheduled to end on Sept. 9 in Las Vegas.