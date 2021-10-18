Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Gives Recovery Update After Breaking Ribs Falling From Stage

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil is reportedly at home and recovering after falling off of a stage on Friday night. Neil was peforming his solo material with his other band on Friday night when he slipped and fell about 4 feet onto the concrete floor below. The band posted an update on Twitter assuring fans that he is on the mend.

“Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night. Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in ’22!!” the post read. Neil was performing at the Monsters on the Mountain music festival in Pidgeon Forge, Tennessee when he took his fall. A viral video of the incident has been circulating on social media, apprently showing Neil hitting the ground on his back or his side. He was helped backstage without another word, and bassist Dana Strum was left to explain what had happened to the crowd.

https://twitter.com/MotleyCrue/status/1449820552927997952?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” Strum said in another video published by concert-goers. “He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically. Now, that sucks for us, and him, he was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee, but he was willing to stick it out, tough it out, with the people back here telling him ‘don’t do it.’”

According to a report by The Wrap, Neil tried to put a brave face on and finish the show, but he was discouraged by his bandmates and medics on hand. The 60-year-old rocker has had health problems for years, including the long-term effects of heavy drinking. In 1992, his bandmates even blamed his relationship with alcohol for his temporary removal from Motley Crue.

Neil did return to Motley Crue in 1997, but he enver stopped producing solo material. Motley Crue’s last album, Saints of Los Angeles, was released in 2008, while Neil’s last solo album, Tattoos & Tequila, was released in 2010. Neil has indicated that both he and the band will have new material soon.

In the meantime, fans are more excited for Motley Crue’s 2022 tour, which will be their first live performance together since 2015. The group is scheduled to hit the road with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts sometime next year. The tour was initially slated for 2021, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, it sounds like Neil will be back in shape for those shows.