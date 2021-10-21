Motley Crue Makes Stadium Tour Decision Following Frontman Vince Neil’s Stage Accident

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is confident that the group’s massive stadium tour will not be postponed again, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tour, which will also feature Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, has already been postponed twice because of the pandemic. It is now scheduled to start in June 2022. The tour could be in jeopardy again after Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil broke multiple ribs when he fell from the stage during a solo show in Pidgeon Forge, Tennessee.

In an interview with USA Today to promote his memoir The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, the 62-year-old Sixx said he was sure the group could tour this summer. “Do I believe COVID will still be here next year? Yes. But we’ll have to do the best that we can do,” Sixx said before Neil’s accident. “The bigger question is, what does ’23 look like? Can we go to Europe or South America? Right now, our eyes are on the tour starting in June, band rehearsals in May and all the set design starting months before that.” He added that he will start physically training for the tour in early December, since training at 64 is “a little different than” at 22 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/MotleyCrue/status/1449820552927997952?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Neil, 60, was performing at the Monsters on the Mountain music festival in Tennessee on Oct. 15 when he fell about four feet from the stage and onto a concrete floor. He broke a few ribs and was hospitalized. “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” Dana Strum, the bassist for Neil’s band, explainedi n a video concert-goers shared. “He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically. Now, that sucks for us, and him, he was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee, but he was willing to stick it out, tough it out, with the people back here telling him ‘don’t do it.’”

The day after the accident, Motley Crue’s team posted a photo of Neil, assuring fans the injury would not stop the stadium tour. “Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night. Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in ’22,” the statement read.

“The Stadium Tour” with Motley Crue and Def Leppard was supposed to start in summer 2020, but it was postponed to 2021 first and then 2022. The tour is now set to start on June 16, 2022 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The tour is scheduled to end on Sept. 7, 2022 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. It is Motley Crue’s first tour since the “Final Tour” in 2014 and 2015. In 2019, they announced their stadium tour by sharing a video in which they blew up their contract to end touring. All members of Motley Crue are expected to join the tour, including Neil, Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist Mick Mars.