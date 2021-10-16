Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Hospitalized After Scary Incident Mid-Concert

Former Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was hospitalized on Friday night after falling off of a stage in the middle of a concert. Videos posted by fans online show Neil tripping on something near the edge of the stage and falling about 4 feet to a concrete floor below. According to a report by The Wrap, Neil broke a few ribs and needed treatment.

Neil was performing some of his solo material with his current touring band on Friday at the Monsters on the Mountain music festival in Pidgeon Forge, Tennessee. As the video shows, he was at the edge of the stage bantering with the crowd between verses, encouraging them to clap along when he took one wrong step. He reportedly stepped on a crack in the stage which sent him stumbling sideways over the edge. The 60-year-old rockstar was then rushed backstage to have his injuries assessed, and his bandmates were left to explain the situation to the crowd.

“The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” said bassist Dana Strum. “He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically. Now, that sucks for us, and him, he was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee, but he was willing to stick it out, tough it out, with the people back here telling him ‘don’t do it.’”

Reporters reached out to Neil and his representatives on Saturday, but so far there has been no update on his condition. The singer was reportedly conscious and coherent after his fall and even asked for the chance to keep playing, but was ultimately told to seek more medical attention out of caution.

Neil was the last member to join Motley Crue in 1981, and the first to leave it in 1992. His bandmates asked him to step down as his drinking began to affect his ability to perform, as well as his increasing focus on non-musical hobbies.

Neil’s solo career started the following year with his album Exposed, with an all-star lineup of accompanying musicians.

Still, Neil had a difficult time maintaining a solo career just as Motley Crue had a difficult time carrying on without him. They reunited in 1997, then put out their last album together in 2008. Neil returned to his solo career in 2010, while simultaneously continuing to work with Motley Crue.

Neil was presumably performing mostly solo material on Friday night at the time of his fall. His most recent album is 2010’s Tattoos & Tequila, available now on most major streaming services.