Tommy Lee Steps Back From Motley Crue Reunion Tour Amid Serious Injury

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is taking a step back from the band's reunion tour following a serious injury. According to Heavy Consequence, Lee took the stage mid-way through Motley Crue's first show of the tour in Atlanta to reveal that he'd recently suffered an injury that would force him to need a tag-team partner. "We did it! You did it, we did it, we're f—ing here," Lee said to the crowd, before then going on to reveal the unfortunate news.

"Okay, anyway, what I've got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I f—in' broke not one, not two, not three, but four f—in' ribs," Lee shared. "I wish I had a f—in' badass story like me and Connor McGregor f—in' scrapping out in some f—in' bar or something, but I don't. The doctors told me, 'No playing, bro. No playing.' And I was like, 'Are you f—ing high, bro? We've got a f—ing tour to do!' So anyway, I ain't sitting out for s—." He then added, "My boy's gonna help me out here and I'll see you guys later. On with the godd— show."

Later, in a social media post, Lee revealed that drummer Tommy Clufetos — who's played with Ozzy Osbourne and Rob Zombie, among others — will be partially filling in during the initial tour dates until Lee is able to fully perform again. "Man y'all ain't gonna believe this s—!......I broke 4 f—ing ribs! But I've been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn't play at all, you know I'm stubborn and I'll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can! And have no fear, my boy Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I'm back at 100%...we've all been waiting years for this moment and there's no way I'm missing this! On with the show!"

Motley Crue's current stadium tour is scheduled to run into September, with the final show set for Sep. 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Supporting the band on their epic concert run are Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhawks.