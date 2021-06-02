Motley Crue's Vince Neil Walks off Stage During Disastrous 1st Post-COVID Concert

✖

Mötley Crüe recently held their first post-COVID concert, but it ended in disaster when singer Vince Neil walked off stage during the performance. According to ET Canada, the band was playing their first live show since the pandemic began at the Boone River Valley Festival in Iowa, on Saturday. In fan-captured footage from the set, Neil can be heard struggling to hit the notes in tunes from Motley Crue's classics set-list.

Finally, the frontman just had enough and walked off-stage after only singing a little bit of the band's iconic track "Girls, Girls, Girls." "Hey guys, I’m sorry guys, it’s been a long time playing, my f—ing voice is gone," he told the crowd before exiting. "We love ya, hopefully see you next time." ET reports that Neil also had a hard time with songs like "Dr. Feelgood" and "Helter Skelter," a Beatles cover that Neil reportedly forgot the words to.

😳💀Vince Neil “Girls Girls Girls” Voice Shot (5/29/21) https://t.co/HSbvVMxtcq — Marvin (@808marv) June 1, 2021

While this first show back may not have gone quite the way Neil likely hoped it would, he has plenty of time to get his voice in shape for the upcoming Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard co-headlining tour that is set to take place in 2022. The tour was initially set to take place this year but has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, the tour will feature two other classic rock bands: Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

"To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022. This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets," Mötley Crüe wrote in a statement issued last month. "We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books!"

While the Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard tour is going to wait a little while, many other tours are preparing to kick off later this summer, which a number of them scheduled to run through fall and into winter. Nu-metal godfathers Korn have announced a tour with fellow rockers Staind, and Guns N' Roses are hitting the road with Mammoth WVH opening. Music fans should keep a lookout for other big tour announcements, as many are happening quite frequently lately.