Foo Fighters Make Tour Decision Due to Death of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters decided it was best to cancel all upcoming tour dates in the wake of the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The musician passed away on March 25 in Bogota, Colombia, only hours before the band was due to perform at the Estereo Picnic Festival. Hawkins was 50.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

https://twitter.com/foofighters/status/1508878928105988096?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Colombian health officials said that Hawkins was allegedly suffering from chest pains before his death. Emergency medical personnel were called to his hotel room on March 25. They performed CPR, but they could not revive Hawkins, who was declared dead at the scene. A preliminary toxicology test reportedly found ten substances in the drummer’s system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and THC, the Attorney General of Colombia’s office said on March 26.

After news broke of Hawkins’ death, Foo Fighters immediately issued a statement. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the group said. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and rose to fame in 1995 as Alanis Morisette’s drummer on her Jagged Little Pill tour. He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after Dave Grohl asked him for drummer recommendations. Hawkins decided he wanted to join the band himself, and he remained with the group for the rest of his life. His final Foo Fighters performance was on March 20 at the Lollapalooza Argentina festival.

Hawkins also had a side-project, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, that released three albums. The drummer also performed with Brian May, Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, Vasco Rossi, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus. He appeared in the horror movie Studio 666 alongside the other Foo Fighters members. Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their children, Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh.