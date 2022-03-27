Taylor Hawkins: Dave Grohl Fights Tears on Return to US After Foo Fighters Drummer’s Death

Dave Grohl is struggling in the wake of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ sudden death. They landed on a private plane before they were photographed grieving the tragic loss. In Grohl’s memoir The Storyteller, he described Hawkins as his “best friend and partner in crime,” and someone who lifted up everyone’s spirits with his “toothy grin.” Grohl, 53, arrived at LAX on Sunday to reunite with his friends and fellow musicians and looked devastated as he hugged a man who appears to be his manager, John Silva.

Guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and background singer Samantha Sidley were also spotted at the airport. Hawkins died of what’s described as a “cardiovascular collapse” while on tour with the band in Colombia. Authorities suspect drug use was involved.

Per The Daily Mail, an autopsy revealed that Hawkins’ heart weighed double that of an average man his age. The cocktail of drugs found in his system included heroin, marijuana, and opioids. Forensic experts allege that Hawkins’ ticker weighed ‘at least 600 grams’ – double the average of 300 to 350 grams. There were also several antidepressants discovered in Hawkins’ system, including benzodiazepines, including anti-anxiety drugs known as benzos.

Insiders say they began to grow concerned with Hawkins’ health on the evening of Friday, March 25 when he began complaining of chest pains before the band’s headline performance at the Estereo Picnic Festival in Bogota. Hawkins’ condition deteriorated. There were failed efforts to revive him upon discovery by a private doctor and emergency responders.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t Hawkins’ first overdose. The father-of-three suffered a heroin overdose in London in 2001. He remained in a coma for a week as a result. In a 2021 interview regarding his near-death experience, he said the overdose was accidental.

“Everyone has their own path and I took it too far,” he told Kerrang. “I was partying in London one night, and I mistakenly did something and it changed everything. I believed the bulls— myth of live hard and fast, die young. I’m not here to preach about not doing drugs, because I loved doing drugs, but I just got out of control for a while and it almost got me.”

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997. Prior to his work with the band, he played drums for Alanis Morissette. He was recruited by Grohl – Nirvana’s legendary drummer.