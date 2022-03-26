Taylor Hawkins’ Death Draws Emotional Reactions From Foo Fighters Fans Worldwide

The world was shocked to learn on Friday that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died. Hawkins reportedly passed away in Bogota, Colombia, at the age of 50. In light of the tragic news, fans have flocked to Twitter to share their heartbroken reactions to Hawkins’ untimely death.

The Foo Fighters were in Bogota to play Festival Estéreo Picnic. The official Twitter account for the band delivered the news about Hawkins on Friday night. Their statement read, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Since the news came as such a shock, Foo Fighters fans were in disbelief regarding Hawkins’ passing. Those very fans didn’t waste time in taking to Twitter to reflect on the musician’s legacy.

Tragic

Fans are heartbroken about Hawkins’ death. As this fan wrote, his unexpected passing serves as a “shocking reminder of how precious our time here is.”

A Lasting Legacy

Hawkins’ legacy will live on amongst his many fans. Still, the news of his death has been hard to handle for many.

Rock In Peace

Many fans are looking back on the legacy that Hawkins is leaving behind. This fan noted that it will “inspire generations.”

RIP

In light of his passing, many have shared photos of Hawkins throughout his career. A number of those posts feature him with his Foo Fighters bandmates including Dave Grohl.

Heartbroken

Hawkins clearly made an impact on so many fans. They will dearly miss the talented drummer.

A Legend

Several fans have posted throwback videos of Foo Fighters’ performances following the news. They highlight how multi-talented Hawkins was.

Won’t Be Forgotten

The tributes continue to pour in for Hawkins. They show that the musician is gone, but he’ll never be forgotten.