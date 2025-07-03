‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Connie Francis, 87, Hospitalized

Connie Francis was hospitalized Wednesday after the iconic 1950s and ’60s pop singer suffered “extreme pain.”

News broke via radio personality Cousin Brucie Wednesday morning that the “Pretty Little Baby” singer, 87, was in the hospital in her home state of Florida.

Francis soon confirmed the news with a note posted on Brucie’s Facebook page, revealing that she was “back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing.”

Singer Connie Francis at the London Airport on August 1st 1962. (Photo by George Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“I had hoped to take part in Brucie’s show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip,” she continued. “Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw.”

Francis concluded, “My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated.”

Later that same day, Francis posted an update on her own official Facebook page. “I am pleased to advise that following a series of tests and examinations in Intensive Care, I have now been transferred to a private room,” she wrote. “Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words and prayers. They mean so much! Love, Connie.”

Connie Francis performs at the Bergen Performing Arts Center on May 1, 2010 in Englewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Francis is best known for her hit songs “Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool,” and “Who’s Sorry Now,” as well as 1962’s “Pretty Little Baby,” which recently went viral on TikTok.

Having retired from the music industry to settle in South Florida in 2018, Francis told PEOPLE in May that she was shocked to have her song find a totally new audience more than 60 years after she recorded it.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t even remember the song!” she told the outlet at the time. “I had to listen to it to remember. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling.”

“It’s an honor,” Francis continued. “To see that they’re paying homage to me is just breathtaking.” She added, “It’s truly awesome. I never thought it was possible. It’s a dream come true. To think that kindergarten kids now know my name and my music? It’s just thrilling!”