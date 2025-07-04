Katy Perry Deals With Embarrassing and Emotional Concert Moments After Orlando Bloom Breakup

The show must go on. And Katy Perry is proving that – good or bad – in the wake of her split from her longtime love, Orlando Bloom.

The “Fireworks” singer is currently on tour. She suffered a scary concert malfunction during her stop in Australia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Perry was seen in a video shared via X tightly holding onto the bars inside the contraption to avoid slipping out while performing at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Monday night. The arena went dark as several stage crew members rushed to help her, Page Six reports.

In April, the singer began her tour, which was inspired by films such as 1997’s The Fifth Element — in Mexico City. Fans have been critical of the tour and its themes and choreography. But she’s pushing along.

Simultaneously, Perry may be a bit distracted as she’s recovering from a high-profile split from Bloom after 10 years together. The former couple share 4-year-old daughter Daisy, and had reportedly been on bad terms for months.

On her Australia stop, she became emotional while bidding farewell. “Thank you Australia for always being there for me,” she said, fighting back tears.

Their reps recently broke their silence on their split. “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship,” their reps told E! News in a statement, “representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Their last public appearance together was in April at Katy’s infamous journey to space with Blue Origin. Bloom attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy alone. Perry was absent at the premiere of Bloom’s film Deep Cover at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival and didn’t publicly wish him a happy Father’s Day on social media.