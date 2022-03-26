Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Death Has Fellow Rock Legends in Disbelief

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died from unknown causes on Friday night, instantly shocking the rock music world. As fans expressed their grief and reflected on their memories, many of Hawkins’ peers in rock music paid tribute. It was clear that the 50-year-old rockstar, who also performed with Alanis Morissette in the ’90s, had an impact that stretched across generations.

Current acts, such as Black Pumas, honored Hawkins, but so did countless legends. The musician, who also fronted Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, drew tributes from members of KISS, Heart, Guns N’ Roses, Black Sabbath and more of the great bands of all time. Scroll through to read some of the tributes to Hawkins.

Paul Stanley (KISS)

“Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband,” Paul Stanley of KISS wrote. “My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news.”

Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine)

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Tom Morello, best known for his work in Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, shared a selfie alongside Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell in happier times. The guitarist praised Hawkins’ “unstoppable rock power.”

Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses)

“Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins,” Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose wrote. “He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans.”

Slash (Guns N’ Roses)

“Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins,” wrote Slash, the legendary guitarist of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver. “I’ve no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. [and] his band [and] friends. RIP Taylor.”

Ozzy Osbourne

“@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician,” wrote Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne. “My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side.”

Nancy Wilson (Heart)

“F—, this hurts! My brother Taylor is gone? I cannot believe or understand this,” Heart’s Nancy Wilson wrote. “I was so lucky to work with him at his awesome studio, and he was surely eccentric only in the best and most hysterical way. Nobody is going to be OK for a long time. Not his gorgeous family or his gorgeous brotherhood of a true rock band Foo Fighters. I love you-Party in the angel ballroom.”

Liam Gallagher (Oasis)

“Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins,” wrote Oasis and Beady Eye lead singer Liam Gallagher. “my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x.”

The Offspring

Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight. pic.twitter.com/CiHWW3C11S — The Offspring (@offspring) March 26, 2022

Foo Fighters’ ’90s rock peers The Offspring issued a joint statement on Hawkins’ death. The group branded him as “one of rock’s greatest drummers.”

Johnny Marr (The Smiths)

“Such sad news about Taylor Hawkins,” The Smiths legend Johnny Marr tweeted. “Anyone who knew him will tell you how great he was to be around. Everybody’s friend. So positive and enthusiastic. He loved music and he loved life.”