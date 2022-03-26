Taylor Hawkins’ Cause of Death Possibly Drug-Related, Police Say in Wake of Foo Fighters Drummer’s Passing

Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ drummer, died on Friday night in Bogata, Colombia, and local police believe it could be drug-related. While there hasn’t been enough time to establish an official cause of death, Metropolitan Police of Bogota officials have talked to “those close to him,” who gave them reason to believe drugs could be involved. Per The Mirror, authorities issued this statement to Colombian outlets: “The cause of death has yet to be established. According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs.”

The Mirror is citing also reports that Hawkins possibly experienced chest pains prior to his passing, but no specific outlet is cited. Semana, a well-established Colombia news outlet, reports that the 50-year-old drummer was found on the floor of his hotel room as the group prepared to leave for Festival Estéreo Picnic, the music festival they were slated to play Friday night. Security contacted medical assistance, but Hawkins was unable to be revived.

Officials are investigating the scene and questioning those close to him to find out exactly what happened to Hawkins, who joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after being Alanis Morissette’s touring drummer. It’s worth noting that “preliminary reports rule out a violent death,” though authorities are reviewing security footage to see if anyone was with Hawkins in his hotel room ahead of his passing.

The time of death is unclear, with conflicting reports about when medical personnel arrived on the scene. The aforementioned Semana report said Hawkins’ body was discovered at 5:30 p.m. local time. However, an earlier witness account had stated that medical personnel were seen arriving at the hotel at around 7:40 p.m. local time.

The band’s Festival Estéreo Picnic was soon canceled, with a medical emergency cited. The band then announced Hawkins’ death at 10 p.m. local time. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”