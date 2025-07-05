‘Heartbroken and Thrown Into Tumultuous Grief and Shock’: Family Mourns Sudden Death of DJ Olie Bassweight

The electronic music world is searching for answers after a beloved DJ was found dead in New Zealand on June 5.

Dubstep producer Olie Bassweight real name Oliver Hayes) passed away under unclear circumstances, according to Stuff and a Facebook post from the artist’s sister, Louise Hayes.

Louise states that “a police investigation” is underway following Olie Bassweight’s death, corroborating Stuff’s report of police activity around the scene, an apartment residence in Newtown, Wellington. Neighbors heard screaming in the area during the possible time of the DJ’s death, and police are searching for anyone who had seen the late artist during his final days.

“It seems something terrible might have happened to him,” Louise wrote.

Louise honored her late brother in a touching tribute, where she publicly confirmed his passing. A cause of death and date of death were not disclosed.

“Very, very sorry to let those who loved my brother Olie know….he was unexpectedly found dead in Wellington on Saturday night,” Louise wrote on June 8. “His light was like no other. We are heartbroken and thrown into tumultuous grief and shock. I don’t know what else to say.”

She added, “Olie has touched many with his music, philosophy, curiosity and passion. It’s not been a boring life to say the least. I remember like it was yesterday, the day Olie arrived on this planet. He seemed old to me, an old old soul from the get go.”