Taylor Hawkins: Foo Fighters Drummer’s Cause of Death Updated

Taylor Hawkins’ death on Friday sent shocked the music world and left Foo Fighters fans waiting for answers. The band announced the death in a statement on Friday night, with Colombian officials quickly taking custody of the body and releasing details as they uncover them. The latest from Colombian officials lists “cardiovascular collapse” as the leading reason, allegedly sparked by the drugs in his system.

According to the New York Post, a new report indicates that Hawkins succumbed to a drug overdose, citing official sources on the details. As the Post adds, a tweet from journalist Luis Carlos Velez Saturday indicated authorities found “marijuana, antidepressants, opioids, heroine [sic]. At least [ten] different substances found.

Hawkins was discovered dead in his Four Seasons Casa Medina room in Bogota only hours before Foo Fighters were set to take the stage. According to comments shared with Colombia’s El Tiempo, Columbian police indicated that drugs may have played a part in Hawkins’ passing.

“According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs,” Police told the outlet. Velez would add that “Colombian authorities found: an empty beer can, an opened bottle of vodka, a Coca-Cola bottle, and some ‘other articles’ being analyzed by authorities.” They also “cocaine looking powder” and “hallucinogenic drugs” but made clear no violence was indicated in the hotel room.

Details of the emergency response to Hawkins’ situation were released shortly after the news broke. Authorities attempted CPR upon arrival at the hotel, but to no avail.

“The Emergency Center received a report about a patient with pain in the chest in a hotel in the north of the city,” according to a release by the Bogota Secretary of Health. “However, when the teams from the Secretary of Health arrive[d], they found another emergency responder from the company EMI. The health care professional who attended to the emergency said that he performed all re-animation maneuvers but he did not receive a response and the patient was declared dead.

Countless musicians and fans spilled their feelings online after the passing, some even taking a further step by dedicating tributes to Hawkins during their respective performances worldwide. This includes Miley Cyrus, who took a moment to dedicate her Saturday appearance at Lollapalooza Brasil. Foo Fighters were slated to play the show on Sunday.