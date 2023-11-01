Charlie Puth Leads Arena Singalong of 'Friends' Theme Song in Matthew Perry Tribute

Charlie Puth is paying tribute to Matthew Perry. Following the Friends star's sudden death over the weekend, many tributes have been pouring in for him, from fans to co-stars. On Sunday, the 31-year-old singer honored Perry at his concert in Melbourne, Australia by playing the NBC sitcom's iconic theme song, "I'll Be There For You," on piano. The moment was shared to TikTok in a now-viral video, with the entire arena singing along.

As if that wasn't enough to make you cry, Puth immediately transitions into his song "See You Again" from Furious 7, which was initially in tribute to the late Paul Walker, who died in 2013. Even all the way in Australia, people around the world are mourning Matthew Perry. The concert looks and sounds like it was an emotional experience, but being in a room surrounded by people grieving shows that music can bring anyone and everyone together. No matter the circumstances.

Many fans took to the comments to share how emotional the tribute is and how much Perry would have loved it. "its crazy that Mat was probably unaware how many people truly loved him," SophieB said with a loudly crying face emoji. Alli couldn't help but mention the transition into "See You Again," noting she'd "be on the floor sobbing." Others were saying how beautiful the tribute was and that it gave them chills. It was a beautiful performance, and I can't imagine being there live. The emotions in that arena were probably all over the place.

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive at his LA area home on Saturday and was later declared dead. Perry's cause of death is still unclear, but it was reported that he died from an apparent drowning in his jacuzzi. He was playing pickleball but quit early due to fatigue, and his assistant found him after running some errands two hours later. Tributes are still pouring in for the actor, even Max has included a special tribute to him at the start of Friends episodes.

The Friends cast, including David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, released a joint statement on their co-star's death. They shared that they were "more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." Perry portrayed the sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing on all 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom. And he will continue to light up the world.